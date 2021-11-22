 Dolphins/Jets Fans Brawl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins/Jets Fans Brawl

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,444
Reaction score
15,960
Location
New Jersey
I'd rather beat my toilet bowl into submission than get my head kicked in at a game. Turds rule!!!
:cheers:
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
1,222
Reaction score
1,266
Age
55
Location
Brewster, NY
It could not have been more placid in section 342 yesterday. Like I said previously, very few Dolphins fans in my section, and in the sections below me, lots more Dolphins fans and everyone seemed to be getting along.

Only fight I ever witnessed was the last game of the 1993 season in Foxboro. I had to help a couple of security guards over the wall separating the stands from the field as a couple of knuckleheads were going at it a few rows behind me. All the other games I've been to—Buffalo, Baltimore, Miami, New England and Meadowlands/MeLife—everybody was cool, in and out of the stadium.

Speaking of which, the trash talk from the Jets fans behind me was funny. Not that they were clever, but just drunkenly stupid. Lots of talk about Tua's noodle arm, his surfboard and his relationship with his mother. Then they followed it up with that Tua eats Arby's sandwiches. That's when I turned around and said that I don't care about them saying that Tua turns his mother around, but don't DARE say that he eats lousy roast beef sandwiches! I draw the line at bad taste, I scolded them. Everyone had a laugh, everyone said get home safe as we were leaving. It was all good. Chances are if you're a good guest in their home, people tend to leave you alone.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,297
Reaction score
3,270
Location
Virginia
Was watching Douglie Do Wrong earlier, and before this ever happened, was explaining why he hadn't been to a jets game in years, which was due to abuse from fans. It's pathetic. Some joking, ribbing, etc, even booing, is all fine when people can act like adults.
 
