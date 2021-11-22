Dolphins/Jets Fans Brawl

It could not have been more placid in section 342 yesterday. Like I said previously, very few Dolphins fans in my section, and in the sections below me, lots more Dolphins fans and everyone seemed to be getting along.



Only fight I ever witnessed was the last game of the 1993 season in Foxboro. I had to help a couple of security guards over the wall separating the stands from the field as a couple of knuckleheads were going at it a few rows behind me. All the other games I've been to—Buffalo, Baltimore, Miami, New England and Meadowlands/MeLife—everybody was cool, in and out of the stadium.



Speaking of which, the trash talk from the Jets fans behind me was funny. Not that they were clever, but just drunkenly stupid. Lots of talk about Tua's noodle arm, his surfboard and his relationship with his mother. Then they followed it up with that Tua eats Arby's sandwiches. That's when I turned around and said that I don't care about them saying that Tua turns his mother around, but don't DARE say that he eats lousy roast beef sandwiches! I draw the line at bad taste, I scolded them. Everyone had a laugh, everyone said get home safe as we were leaving. It was all good. Chances are if you're a good guest in their home, people tend to leave you alone.