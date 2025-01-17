Dolphins Just Took Season Ticket Prices Up 12.5%, Brings Two Year Increase To 40% Plus

Miami Dolphins considerable ticket price hike has fans feeling underappreciated Going to a Miami Dolphins home game isn't cheap but it is incredibly fun. Parking has changed quite a bit over the years with cheaper options now provided up th

I think I have this right, correct me if I am wrong.They just announced the Europe game is a home game for Miami.Season ticket prices stayed the same.But last year we got 9 home games, now we are only getting 8 home games for the same price.They do not give you a ticket to the Europe game with your season tickets, even though it is classified as a home game.So, thusly a 12.5% increase.If this is what always happens, no wonder these owners seem to want the Europe games, assuming they get a cut of the ticket sales there, which by definition I think they do.When your team goes to Europe and is the home team, you lose the homefield advantage you would have had if actually stayed home. Even though the travel stress is neutral for the single game, the following week you are left at a disadvantage. Thusly this would be an owner prioritizing money over winning. They also want the exposure to the foreign market to build the brand globally, which also prioritizes money over winning.Also this increase comes on top of whatever they did last year, which I think was a big increase too, some people reported a 30%-40% increase in their prices last year, correct?So the two year price increase is massive.Thoughts?