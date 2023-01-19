 Dolphins Keeping All Their Home Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Keeping All Their Home Games

You guys will see all your home games next season, the only the way the Dolphins are getting their passports out is if they are the visiting team.
If you give a toss London has Buffalo (I feel dirty typing that), Tennessee and Jacksonville, Germany gets the Patriots (oh I feel so dirty now) and the Chiefs. Visiting team details tbc. Nothing for Mexico this time round.
I’m off to wash my dirty, dirty typing finger having typed Buffalo & Patriots in one post ( bugger I just did it again, dirty, dirty, dirty boy)
 
I believe Ross filled the NFL obligation to host a Super Bowl. Part of that bid is playing games in London and Mexico which Miami has fulfilled.
 
As far as i know, the Hometeams can choose which opponent they want Play in These Games,so i think Pats and Bills Not will Play a Division Game ,maybe Dolphins @ chiefs in munich.
 
