Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips gushes on passion for football

“Well, I’m going to do this until the wheels fall off,” Phillips said. “Like I said, I’ve had the game taken away from me, (I’ve) gone away from the game once before, and coming back into it, I was so blessed to have this second opportunity in life.”

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips gushes on passion for football

“I want to do this until the wheels fall off.”
