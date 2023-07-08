DKphin
“Well, I’m going to do this until the wheels fall off,” Phillips said. “Like I said, I’ve had the game taken away from me, (I’ve) gone away from the game once before, and coming back into it, I was so blessed to have this second opportunity in life.”
Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips gushes on passion for football
“I want to do this until the wheels fall off.”
dolphinswire.usatoday.com