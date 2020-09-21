Dolphins: League-Wide Perspective

On thing i really wish more people would do is take some league-wide perspective vs. the microcosam of your team.



For example:



How much points did the Pats put on Seattle at home last night?

How much sacks pressure did they generate against Cam?

How many times were they able to stop the goal line NE offense?

How much yards did they allow Edelman?

etc etc etc

What about the reverse with the Pats defense and what they allowed Seattle to do to them?

Gilmore got bombed! So did McCourty..etc etc.

etc etc etc



BTW, This is accross the league. Did anyone see what a rookie was able to do against the Superbowl champs?



Are those the worst defenses in the NFL? Should their coaches be fired?



If a veternan team and defense like Seattle can give up that much AFTER we were the first team to provide "tape" on NE and a SB defense can give up that much a rookie during his first start then why should our young defense have performed better respectively?



There's a reality to the NFL and microcosm views of fandoms.





So why did those teams win?:



So after giving up a gazzilion points and yards on defense. Why were those teams still able to win?

The answers obvious and it's called complementary ball.

Those teams have special QBs and very talented offense and they were able to do just enough.





Just my opinion but it helps to watch alot more games across the league instead of your teams performance.

You might realize that defenses aren't perfect in this league and having an equally potent offense can help generate W





Tua might be our best offensive weapon and his time will come. But for now can we please stop calling for the firing of every coach?

This team is still building and don't have enough pieces in place yet to win those types of games against those types of opponents.