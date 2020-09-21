Dolphins: League-Wide Perspective

On thing i really wish more people would do is take some league-wide perspective vs. the microcosam of your team.

For example:

How much points did the Pats put on Seattle at home last night?
How much sacks pressure did they generate against Cam?
How many times were they able to stop the goal line NE offense?
How much yards did they allow Edelman?
etc etc etc
What about the reverse with the Pats defense and what they allowed Seattle to do to them?
Gilmore got bombed! So did McCourty..etc etc.
etc etc etc

BTW, This is accross the league. Did anyone see what a rookie was able to do against the Superbowl champs?

Are those the worst defenses in the NFL? Should their coaches be fired?

If a veternan team and defense like Seattle can give up that much AFTER we were the first team to provide "tape" on NE and a SB defense can give up that much a rookie during his first start then why should our young defense have performed better respectively?

There's a reality to the NFL and microcosm views of fandoms.


So why did those teams win?:

So after giving up a gazzilion points and yards on defense. Why were those teams still able to win?
The answers obvious and it's called complementary ball.
Those teams have special QBs and very talented offense and they were able to do just enough.


Just my opinion but it helps to watch alot more games across the league instead of your teams performance.
You might realize that defenses aren't perfect in this league and having an equally potent offense can help generate W


Tua might be our best offensive weapon and his time will come. But for now can we please stop calling for the firing of every coach?
This team is still building and don't have enough pieces in place yet to win those types of games against those types of opponents.
 
Watching Cam move at will against Seattle does give one perspective but that doesn't help one bit watching the Fins yesterday.

We focus on our team for a reason and they need to start winning soon or the anger will get worse on wanting people fired.
 
Watching Cam move at will against Seattle does give one perspective but that doesn't help one bit watching the Fins yesterday.

We focus on our team for a reason and they need to start winning soon or the anger will get worse on wanting people fired.
That focus and those expectations don't line up with what happens in the league every week even to the best football teams. Those teams give up points and plays. Unfortunately, we don't have the playmakers to overcome those things at the moment.

There's progress being made. But we're not a team that can compete and consistently win against the best in the league...not yet!
 
That focus and those expectations don't line up with what happens in the league every week even to the best football teams. Those teams give up points and plays. Unfortunately, we don't have the playmakers to overcome those things at the moment.

There's progress being made. But we're not a team that can compete and consistently win against the best in the league...not yet!
Agreed and some of the reactions are over the top but lack of winning does that. Flores needs to fix things soon and I still believe we are better than 0-2 but tough schedule ahead won't help either.
 
Watching Cam move at will against Seattle does give one perspective but that doesn't help one bit watching the Fins yesterday.

We focus on our team for a reason and they need to start winning soon or the anger will get worse on wanting people fired.
Seattle’s defense isn’t very good either and they really haven’t been for awhile now.
 
Seattle’s defense isn’t very good either and they really haven’t been for awhile now.
Yep but are they worse than us on defense? Wilson carried them again last night...........hope is Tua will be doing that for us for years.
 
You can't look at what the pats did vs Seattle. Every game has its own set of circumstances. Last year we lost 24-41 to the Browns yet won 27-24 vs the Pats. If we were able to be competitive with the Pats and even beat them shouldn't we have at least been competitive with the Browns? Football just doesn't work that way.
 
Agreed and some of the reactions are over the top but lack of winning does that. Flores needs to fix things soon and I still believe we are better than 0-2 but tough schedule ahead won't help either.
Flores needs to fix things alot of things and he's already accomplished some of that, so far.
When was the last time we said anything about pass protection?
It's early but how many years have we talked about that aspect of the team?
So far it's light years better than we've had in years.

Now, he doesn't have a free pass. But some of this stuff is going to take a little time as EVERYONE expected. But it seems like some have already forget that there would be growing pains.

Personally all i want to see is a team playing better towards the end of the season compared to the beginning of the season.
 
It would be hard to point to any defense and say they are playing worse than Miam’s.
Really?
Hows that?
Take away those teams super offenses that mask those defensive performances.
What do you have?

I'm not saying were elite or we don't have problems.
We certainly do!
But comparatively to the rest of the league we're not as terrible as some are suggesting.
 
You can't look at what the pats did vs Seattle. Every game has its own set of circumstances. Last year we lost 24-41 to the Browns yet won 27-24 vs the Pats. If we were able to be competitive with the Pats and even beat them shouldn't we have at least been competitive with the Browns? Football just doesn't work that way.
I certain can look at what the Pats did vs. Seattle and Chargers vs. KC. etc
Sorry, I don't only watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Other team.

Thanks for your post.
 
But boy Russell Wilson is gonna throw like 8 TD’s against us.
Well he threw..what 4,5 against he Pats?
Him throwing 8 against us says more about our defense or does it say more about the calaber of player Wilson is?

Sometimes it's not you're so bad but the other guys is just that good.

That perspective is perfectly valid. It doesn't have to always be extremes..
 
