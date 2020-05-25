Dolphins Left Out Of Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Players Of 2020 List‬

‪Devante Parker and Byron Jones we’re snubbed.
Dolphins Left Out Of Pete Prisco's Top 100 Players Of 2020 List - 305Sports

Up and coming. That’s how you can best describe the state of the Miami Dolphins roster. Miami has plenty of youth and athleticism, but do they have any starpower? CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco recently released his Top 100 list of who he believes are the best players in the NFL heading...
Not a Fin anymore but he left off Minkah who made All-Pro. The list is tough. There are a lot of good players. One year doesn’t get you on the list I guess
 
These lists are stupid and literally no one should care about them.

Even in this Sports desert with little to talk about..

Let's talk about Bayern VS Dortmund instead. ;)
 
