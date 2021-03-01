Dolphins likely to have 9 "home" regular season games in 2021

FMIA: Insight on NFL's 17-Game Schedule and Story of Zach Wilson - Peter King, NBC Sports Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads with new insight on NFL's 17-game schedule and the story of Zach Wilson's fast dash to Top 5 prospect.

Hearing it’s most likely to be AFC hosting all 16 newly invented games in 2021. Then NFC teams hosting in 2022. If that’s how it goes, it’s the fairest way. Competitive equity is the key. You don’t want three NFC East teams playing eight at home and the fourth playing nine at home. Click to expand...

The 17 game regular season seems to still be on track to begin in 2021 and Peter King reports the AFC this season will be the ones getting the extra home game.Now does that mean Miami will truly have 9 home games in Hard Rock Stadium? Or is the league still going to send the Dolphins to London to "host" a game? If the Dolphins are actually able to get all 9 physically in Miami, they will actually play 11 of their 17 games this upcoming season in the state of Florida!