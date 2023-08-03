 Dolphins "linked" to Cordarelle Patterson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins "linked" to Cordarelle Patterson?

Mostert is 31, and Patterson is 32. I believe our young RB corp is up and coming, so I don't know why we need to add another older guy. Unless we can add Cook, I think we should stick with who we have.
 
I think I would rather bring in Fournette. However, Patterson, former wr, is good catching the ball out of the backfield and matching him against linebackers still seems unfair. Patterson, despite not being a natural rb, is a very productive short yardage runner. He also still has the ability to return punts and kickoffs from time to time if needed. So Patterson could be an interesting 6th wr, 4th rb, short yardage rb, 3rd down rb and kick returner swiss army knife.

A 4 wr set with Hill, Waddle, Anderson/Chosen and Berrios with Patterson then circling out of the backfield seems unfair. Then again the same set with Achane coming out of the backfield is no vacation either.
 
Other than Cook if Miami adds an RB I would expect a more physical, short yardage/goal line type.
 
Other than Cook if Miami adds an RB I would expect a more physical, short yardage/goal line type.
At 6'2 220, Patterson has developed into a very physical short yardage back. In short yardage situations you often see a little beast mode in Patterson's style and effort. Then you add in he 3rd down back skills, he wouldn't be a horrible addition. Falcons have Robinson and Allgier on the depth chart and short of injuries might not have many snaps for Patterson. With the collapsing value of NFL rbs, I doubt the Falcons would ask for much for their 3rd rb.

As I said earlier, I might prefer Leonard Fournette, Patterson could carve out a role in the offense.
 
Could this be an intentional leak to put a timetable on Cook? As in, hey dalvin, shit or get off the pot, we are gonna add vet now, you in or nah? Just my first thought.... Was hoping to gain some mid post clarity but here we are....
 
Could this be an intentional leak to put a timetable on Cook? As in, hey dalvin, shit or get off the pot, we are gonna add vet now, you in or nah? Just my first thought.... Was hoping to gain some mid post clarity but here we are....
I think the Dolphins and Cook's agent are locked in a dance where Cook's camp is always saying "Hey Dolphins, we have other teams interested." While Miami counters with "We like Cook, but we have other options if he's not interested in our offer."
 
