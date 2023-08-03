Dolphins "linked" to Cordarelle Patterson?

mwestberry
At 6'2 220, Patterson has developed into a very physical short yardage back. In short yardage situations you often see a little beast mode in Patterson's style and effort. Then you add in he 3rd down back skills, he wouldn't be a horrible addition. Falcons have Robinson and Allgier on the depth chart and short of injuries might not have many snaps for Patterson. With the collapsing value of NFL rbs, I doubt the Falcons would ask for much for their 3rd rb.Other than Cook if Miami adds an RB I would expect a more physical, short yardage/goal line type.
I think the Dolphins and Cook's agent are locked in a dance where Cook's camp is always saying "Hey Dolphins, we have other teams interested." While Miami counters with "We like Cook, but we have other options if he's not interested in our offer."Could this be an intentional leak to put a timetable on Cook? As in, hey dalvin, shit or get off the pot, we are gonna add vet now, you in or nah? Just my first thought.... Was hoping to gain some mid post clarity but here we are....