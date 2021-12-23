Dolphins Longest Winning Streak

This is interesting info. Thank you for sharing! What sticks out about this list is that all of those winning streaks came before 1986.



Now obviously, we have to factor in that all of these streaks came under Don Shula and he had some pretty great teams.



But I think it also shows how much parity has grown in the NFL. It’s simply not easy at all to win 6 straight games even if all of those games come against bad teams. I think that makes this current Dolphin win streak even more impressive.



Not only that, this team is still finding its way. We still have not seen a COMPLETE game out of this team during the win streak. When you see a team winning games like this, as they continue to get better, it’s a pretty good indicator that that team is going to turn into an absolute monster sooner rather than later.



One last thing: I think something must be said about this current 6 game winning streak happening with Tua behind center. About 80% of NFL coaches and GM’s would give their left nut for a QB that could lead them to 6 straight wins. With Tua, I’ve never worried about his arm strength, or any of his other perceived deficiencies because I think the kid has always shown that he’s a winner. Sometimes with a player, the measurables aren’t there but the guy simply wins. That’s the only stat I care about with Tua.