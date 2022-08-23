 Dolphins lose Alexander for the year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins lose Alexander for the year

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,325
Reaction score
4,634
Location
Canada
Man that's a tough loss. I doubt Needham is out long, but we definitely need to invest in some CB depth. I'd still like to see some OL help signed too, but I don't foresee that being in the cards for whatever reason.
 
Duriel

Duriel

Starter
Club Member
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
636
Reaction score
423
Location
New York
If he heals up after an injury settlement, we can re-sign him and he can play.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,090
Reaction score
1,467
Duriel said:
If he heals up after an injury settlement, we can re-sign him and he can play.
Click to expand...
Nope, under the newest CBA if you are placed on IR during training camp you are on it for the rest of the year. See Lynn Bowden jr last year.
But this brings up and interesting point. It is a loop hole in the system. If they don't have a roster spot for Skylar but feel he needs one more year they could put him on ir (broken finger nail or something) and be sure he wasn't poached. Personally I would rather trade Teddy and jus make Skylar #2, but that would be an option.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,364
Reaction score
24,213
Age
69
Location
Miami
KTOWNFINFAN said:
Nope, under the newest CBA if you are placed on IR during training camp you are on it for the rest of the year. See Lynn Bowden jr last year.
But this brings up and interesting point. It is a loop hole in the system. If they don't have a roster spot for Skylar but feel he needs one more year they could put him on ir (broken finger nail or something) and be sure he wasn't poached. Personally I would rather trade Teddy and jus make Skylar #2, but that would be an option.
Click to expand...
I like your idea of finding a way to put Thompson on IR for the year. I really have no interest in having a rookie QB as Tua’s backup going into the regular season. No matter how well Thompson has played against future Fedx employees in the preseason.
 
J

jeffc12

Rookie
Joined
Mar 6, 2008
Messages
247
Reaction score
236
1972forever said:
I like your idea of finding a way to put Thompson on IR for the year. I really have no interest in having a rookie QB as Tua’s backup going into the regular season. No matter how well Thompson has played against future Fedx employees in the preseason.
Click to expand...
I agree with this 100% - as good as he's been let's stop thinking he's a better backup for a team that's in win now mode than Teddy - that's crazy!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom