Dolphins lose Alexander for the year

Nope, under the newest CBA if you are placed on IR during training camp you are on it for the rest of the year. See Lynn Bowden jr last year.If he heals up after an injury settlement, we can re-sign him and he can play.
I like your idea of finding a way to put Thompson on IR for the year. I really have no interest in having a rookie QB as Tua's backup going into the regular season. No matter how well Thompson has played against future Fedex employees in the preseason.
But this brings up and interesting point. It is a loop hole in the system. If they don't have a roster spot for Skylar but feel he needs one more year they could put him on ir (broken finger nail or something) and be sure he wasn't poached. Personally I would rather trade Teddy and jus make Skylar #2, but that would be an option.
Byron Jones says hiJeesh
At least the DB injuries haven’t hit the main guys yet
I agree with this 100% - as good as he's been let's stop thinking he's a better backup for a team that's in win now mode than Teddy - that's crazy!!!!!