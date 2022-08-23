Dolphins lose Alexander for the year

Nope, under the newest CBA if you are placed on IR during training camp you are on it for the rest of the year. See Lynn Bowden jr last year.

But this brings up and interesting point. It is a loop hole in the system. If they don't have a roster spot for Skylar but feel he needs one more year they could put him on ir (broken finger nail or something) and be sure he wasn't poached. Personally I would rather trade Teddy and jus make Skylar #2, but that would be an option.