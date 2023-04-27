 Dolphins Lost #21 Pick Revisited | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Lost #21 Pick Revisited

Miami had the #21 pick today but our egotistical idiot of an owner lost it for us and I am not over that yet or are the locals. This is a sour grapes thread and if you moved on you can do the same to another thread. There was a fair chance to get a difference maker for our team and should never have been lost.

That sai who would you have wanted at pick #21 and we will see if they would have been there later tonight. I would go Robinson or Mayer.
 
Tantrum Crying GIF
 
What's the point of this thread besides crying over spilled milk? The pick is gone. Move on.
 
stinks, but whatyuhgonnado? Stephen Ross has more wins than losses as an owner in my eyes. Trying hard to win he made a dumb decision and it cost us.
 
it definitely blows. in the grand scheme of things what Ross did was really not a big deal. He spoke with a player outside the legal "tampering" period.........*gasp * clutch your pearls OMG


and it absolutely had no impact on anything except mass punishment for the team and the fans.
 
On this forum, I'm not sure. Yesterday with local fans there was a great response with comments and picks. They were not over it either and wanted to vent one last time, same as I did and was some fun.

Have you looked at the threads in the last few weeks "making a point?" Talk about living in a vacuum.

Never mind, can some one please delete this.
 
Calijiah Kancey
 
With the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select ...Bradley Chubb?!*#$ Stop crying about what Beal did, he's no Bob Kraft.
 
Why? Because you didn't get your desired response? You are the only guy I've ever seen here that requests his threads be deleted for the simple fact that it isn't going like you want. What's up with that mindset? You have done it multiple times now.
 
He's pretty similar to Kraft in that he's a Patriots fan but unlike Kraft didn't cost OUR franchise a first and third round draft pick.

No one needs to ever forget it.
 
