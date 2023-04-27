Dolphins Lost #21 Pick Revisited

Miami had the #21 pick today but our egotistical idiot of an owner lost it for us and I am not over that yet or are the locals. This is a sour grapes thread and if you moved on you can do the same to another thread. There was a fair chance to get a difference maker for our team and should never have been lost.



That sai who would you have wanted at pick #21 and we will see if they would have been there later tonight. I would go Robinson or Mayer.