 Dolphins Love DT Jonathan Allen - Our Big FA Fish? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Love DT Jonathan Allen - Our Big FA Fish?

Who knows if it can happen but go ahead and string these tweets together. Imagine he and Seiler with Chop, Chubb, and JP coming in hot off the sides. Could keep Calais fresh too if he chooses to stay as he could just be part of the rotation. We have made numerous inquiries into him over the last three years so there has been a lot of interest.









Fingers crossed on this one.
 
This would be HUGE. The interior D Line is just as big of a need as the interior O Line. They could sign Allen and still go out and get a starting LG in free agency.
 
