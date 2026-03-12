Dolphins Lower Tua's 2026 Cap Hit And Shove More Of It Into 2027

phinsforlife
John Eric Sullivan-Grier. Tua is like a bad rash. AJ too, $13mm dead money for him next year. We cannot get off the treadmill. But I guess the good news is this latest Tua decision frees up more money to sign players I have never heard of for this year and still stink and then have even less room to do things in 2027!
9:10 p.m. update: Per a source, the Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa’s 2026 $15 million option bonus prior to his release. So his dead cap charge on the Dolphins’ 2026 books will be $55.4 million, as opposed to $67 million, which would have been the figure if Miami had cut him without exercising the bonus. His dead cap charge will be $43.8 million in 2027, as opposed to the $31.8 million that it would have been if Miami hadn’t exercised the option bonus.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314503774.html#storylink=cpy
