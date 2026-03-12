 Dolphins Lower Tua's 2026 Cap Hit And Shove More Of It Into 2027 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Lower Tua's 2026 Cap Hit And Shove More Of It Into 2027

John Eric Sullivan-Grier. Tua is like a bad rash. AJ too, $13mm dead money for him next year. We cannot get off the treadmill. But I guess the good news is this latest Tua decision frees up more money to sign players I have never heard of for this year and still stink and then have even less room to do things in 2027!

9:10 p.m. update: Per a source, the Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa’s 2026 $15 million option bonus prior to his release. So his dead cap charge on the Dolphins’ 2026 books will be $55.4 million, as opposed to $67 million, which would have been the figure if Miami had cut him without exercising the bonus. His dead cap charge will be $43.8 million in 2027, as opposed to the $31.8 million that it would have been if Miami hadn’t exercised the option bonus.

smart move. We have tons of cap space next year so that is a no brainer not sure how anyone would see it differently.
 
I understand why it’s done we know next year we will be in a much better situation cap wise than we are today. Especially if the cap rises more than what’s expected which it has for quite some time now. This allows them to make some earlier moves to try and jumpstart or just fill positions on the roster this year. Seems many are upset because they just want to take the hit now suck and get the first pick. Doesn’t sound d like this is the approach they are you going for..
 
I understand why it’s done we know next year we will be in a much better situation cap wise than we are today. Especially if the cap rises more than what’s expected which it has for quite some time now. This allows them to make some earlier moves to try and jumpstart or just fill positions on the roster this year. Seems many are upset because they just want to take the hit now suck and get the first pick. Doesn’t sound d like this is the approach they are you going for..
at this point my suspicion is there are very few, including me, that think we will be in position for the #1 pick. i am not a tank for anyone guy, and am not in the arch manning camp. i just think this is pointless, and just about more bandaids for this year to be mediocre, at the expense of next year and the future, taking away some upside.

is it your expectation that we are going to be good in 2026 now?
 
No I don’t think we will be good in fact I think we will be just below or at 500 if things go right. Willis will be an upgrade over Tua last year, our defense will be about the same. We have a harder schedule however so I think we might picking 6-7 next year
 
smart move. We have tons of cap space next year so that is a no brainer not sure how anyone would see it differently.
I see it differently. So do many others.

Just because we have more cap space next year, it's not an excuse to waste it for zero gain.

13m here, 8m there, void years that will have to be paid out. It all adds up. For the money we are pushing out, on the notion that it doesn't matter because we will have room, could have been used to sign some good, talented FAs next year when we might be in a position to compete. Now, if we want to sign those FAs, it means big signing bonuses with back loaded deals, forever spending future moneies.

I don't understand why ppl don't see this.
 
