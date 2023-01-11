Dolphins Mailbag for the Game this Week

Dolph N.Fan
Questions:
- What should McDaniel say to the team to convince them they can win @ Buffalo this week?
- Has there been a more disappointing player this season (outside of Byron Jones) than Jevon Holland?
- Do you go with Skylar for the playoff game since he actually started AND finished a game or do you hold out hope for Tua or Teddy to be ready?
- Do you think it's a good idea for Miami to try to get an upgrade at QB, with a QB who can almost challenge Tua?
- Do you think AVG is a better player than Ingram & should be getting more snaps?
- Do you anticipate a change at the GM spot? That Chubb trade is looking like a nightmare on all fronts. Final straw for Grier?
- What can we take away from what the Patriots did this past week to use as a blueprint for our game this week?
- Who's a cap casualty this offseason on the DL/Edge, in order to be able to extend Wilkins and (Sieler)?
- What would be the best game plan to try and make it a game even with QB3 starting?
- Do you run it back with Boyer next year or do you go out and get a so called “defensive guru”?
- Will Miami take the reins off Thompson or are they gonna keep pounding away or will we see a different approach on Sunday?
- If we roll with Skylar, why not attack a Bills weakness run 6 OL heavy power/speed run the whole game?
- What trade-off can we expect not having Mostert running the ball Sunday?
- Who would be the ideal backup QB next season?
- Will Hill finally be out to return every time to maybe create an explosive play in ST?
Author Answers:
- McDaniel absolutely is going to point to the two games against Buffalo to show his players not to listen to what analysts are saying and that they absolutely can win this game.
- Holland wasn’t quite as impactful this season after what he showed as a rookie and maybe it was an offshoot of the Dolphins not having Byron Jones and Holland needing to help out in coverage a different way.
- it’s an absolute no from here if either Tua or Bridgewater are able to play. And it’s not even close.
- Dolphins absolutely should be looking to upgrade at any and every position. Tua did enough in 2022 to move forward as the starting quarterback, and unless you can get a clear upgrade
- Ingram is a better player, but he just hasn’t seemed right in the past month or so and hasn’t been terribly productive. I’ve always liked AVG’s game and I’ve always felt he should be used more on defense, though.
- no. The Dolphins made the playoffs. And its way too early to make a final evaluation on the Chubb trade.
- I actually didn’t have a major issue with what the Dolphins did defensively at Buffalo in December; it was just a matter of Josh Allen being too good that night. If Allen is going to have that kind of game, it doesn’t matter what the defensive scheme is.
- It’s not going to be Chubb, Ingram, or Phillips and AVG is scheduled to become a UFA.So not sure there’s a lot of fat to trim there.
- Thompson is a rookie, so unless you’ve got a great setup around him (like the 49ers with Brock Purdy) it’s a lot to ask him to keep the offense humming.
- the Dolphins were sixth against the run and had their secondary decimated by injuries maybe should get Boyer the benefit of the doubt.
- I don’t think the Dolphins will take the reins off Thompson if he happens to have to start.
- That sounds like a wonderful plan, but if it were that simple, don’t you think other teams would have tried that.
- depend to a certain degree on what the line will look like and who’ll be at quarterback. In a vacuum, the trade-off for not having Mostert would be more carries for Salvon Ahmed.
- Joe Flacco would be good in that role because he’s got experience,
- Hill sustained an ankle injury against the Jets, so I’m not sure this would be the time to have him pull double duty.
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Hill, QBs and More
Sizing up the Miami Dolphins outlook for their playoff game at Buffalo and beyond
www.si.com