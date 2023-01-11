Dolphins Mailbag for the Game this Week

Will Hill finally be out to return every time to maybe create an explosive play in ST?

What trade-off can we expect not having Mostert running the ball Sunday?

Will Miami take the reins off Thompson or are they gonna keep pounding away or will we see a different approach on Sunday?

What would be the best game plan to try and make it a game even with QB3 starting?

What can we take away from what the Patriots did this past week to use as a blueprint for our game this week?

Do you think AVG is a better player than Ingram & should be getting more snaps?

Do you go with Skylar for the playoff game since he actually started AND finished a game or do you hold out hope for Tua or Teddy to be ready?

What should McDaniel say to the team to convince them they can win @ Buffalo this week?

McDaniel absolutely is going to point to the two games against Buffalo to show his players not to listen to what analysts are saying and that they absolutely can win this game.

Holland wasn’t quite as impactful this season after what he showed as a rookie and maybe it was an offshoot of the Dolphins not having Byron Jones and Holland needing to help out in coverage a different way.

it’s an absolute no from here if either Tua or Bridgewater are able to play. And it’s not even close.

Dolphins absolutely should be looking to upgrade at any and every position. Tua did enough in 2022 to move forward as the starting quarterback, and unless you can get a clear upgrade

Ingram is a better player, but he just hasn’t seemed right in the past month or so and hasn’t been terribly productive. I’ve always liked AVG’s game and I’ve always felt he should be used more on defense, though.

no. The Dolphins made the playoffs. And its way too early to make a final evaluation on the Chubb trade.

I actually didn’t have a major issue with what the Dolphins did defensively at Buffalo in December; it was just a matter of Josh Allen being too good that night. If Allen is going to have that kind of game, it doesn’t matter what the defensive scheme is.

It’s not going to be Chubb, Ingram, or Phillips and AVG is scheduled to become a UFA.So not sure there’s a lot of fat to trim there.

Thompson is a rookie, so unless you’ve got a great setup around him (like the 49ers with Brock Purdy) it’s a lot to ask him to keep the offense humming.

the Dolphins were sixth against the run and had their secondary decimated by injuries maybe should get Boyer the benefit of the doubt.

I don’t think the Dolphins will take the reins off Thompson if he happens to have to start.

That sounds like a wonderful plan, but if it were that simple, don’t you think other teams would have tried that.

depend to a certain degree on what the line will look like and who’ll be at quarterback. In a vacuum, the trade-off for not having Mostert would be more carries for Salvon Ahmed.

Joe Flacco would be good in that role because he’s got experience ,

Hill sustained an ankle injury against the Jets, so I’m not sure this would be the time to have him pull double duty.