Dolphins make list of top 5 worst offseasons

Finsup1981
Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
For these 5 NFL teams, the 2025 offseason can't end soon enough: Lions, 49ers are trending downward
Examining the five NFL teams that had the worst offseasons
www.cbssports.com
4. Miami DolphinsMike McDaniel caught the attention of the NFL world by quickly developing Tua Tagovailoa and building an offense that sometimes can look like the most explosive unit in the league, but the dirty truth is that Miami just doesn't beat good teams. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins are 24-9 vs. non-playoff teams, and 4-14 vs. playoff teams. McDaniel is also still looking for that first postseason win.
Did the Dolphins improve this offseason? It's hard to answer in the affirmative when you lose a talent like Jevon Holland in free agency. Miami had a solid draft, and put an emphasis on shoring up the trenches with defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips plus offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea, but are those players that will get Miami over the hump?
The vibes feel low in Miami, don't they? The Dolphins' offseason got off to a terrible start when Tyreek Hill told reporters in the locker room that he was "out" directly after the regular-season finale. Hill did more than just walk back those comments. He came to OTAs humble and focused on winning back the trust of his teammates. Hill even said he doesn't deserve to be voted a team captain. That's honorable, but I would rather have Tyreek, the outspoken confident personality that believes Tua is the best quarterback of all time, than Tyreek, the somber wide receiver who is the subject of trade rumors.
Speaking of trade rumors, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be dealt soon. General manager Chris Grier made it clear in April that Ramsey wouldn't be on this roster in 2025, and it's a huge hit to what could be the worst secondary in the NFL this season.