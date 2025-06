Dolphins make list of top 5 worst offseasons

Where Miami’s Roster Falls Short ​

Poupart/SI thoughts:PFF cites issues around the Dolphins’ passing game regression and whether Patrick Paul can anchor left tackle as reasons why the roster is ranked in the NFL’s bottom third.Let’s look at the Dolphins’ roster and see whether the team really has the NFL’s 24th-best roster.In PFF’s defense, the Dolphins’ roster does have some pretty obvious holes.The Dolphins’ long-term outlook at defensive tackle feels pretty good, but there are always growing pains when relying on rookies. We like Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips specifically, but them topping Calais Campbell’s play will be hard.Also, on defense, the team’s safety room doesn’t look great on paper. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis likely are upgrades on Jordan Poyer, but that’s hardly a high bar to clear. Jevon Holland struggled last season, but had previously been an above-average player.Melifonwu is an oft-injured player, and Davis hasn’t been a significant factor on defense during the past couple of seasons. It’s easy to see why that group doesn’t inspire confidence.Then, there’s the most obvious hole on the team: cornerback. Ironically enough, it seems like PFF is grading the Dolphins with Ramsey taking up a starting spot, even though we know that won’t happen this season.Regardless, Kader Kohou is the only other player in that room who has played above-average football at any point. That said, he’s been inconsistent while bouncing between outside and the slot.Other national analysts have made this point already, but a group of Kohou, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Artie Burns and B.J. Adams might be the worst cornerback room in the league. The Dolphins could sign a veteran , but how much would an aging player really change that?The other area where PFF takes issue is left tackle. They are pretty low on Patrick Paul, who is taking over for Terron Armstead. There’s no doubt that Paul isn’t as good as Armstead, especially in pass protection.However, Paul has a higher ceiling as a run blocker, and one of the team’s most significant issues down the stretch last season was a failure to generate a capable running game. Paul is a downgrade on Armstead,