Dolphins Massive Amount Of Cap Space Changes How We Think About Roster Construction Including Achane

We now have $156mm in cap space for 2027 (3rd in the NFL) and a whopping $283mm for 2028 (2nd in the NFL). To put that in perspective, in 2028 the cap will be about $350mm. This also tells you about the current state of our roster.



Our cap situation has done a complete 180. It goes from about the worst in the NFL in 2026 and causing all sorts of problems to the point we had to purge the roster and sign about 20 guys on 1 year minimum deals, to about the best in the NFL and almost the entirety of the cap in 2028.



The related important point is that in the NFL there is a rule for minimum spend. Under the current CBA, every team is required to spend at least 90% of the salary cap in actual cash over specific multi-year periods. It was 3 years 2024-2026, and now it will be 4 years 2027-2030. Sully's timing is good in this regard, and I suspect he has taken this issue into account.



In short, having all this cap space means we have to spend it. Again, we have some time to ramp up, but we have to spend.



We all know, there are downsides to spending it in FA. I liked Jaelen Phillips more than most, but no way I was handing him $120mm with $80mm guaranteed. But this is what happens in FA. Issue #1 is we can do, and will have to do, some marginally silly things to spend the money. That is OK. Not my money. But we cannot do over the top stupid things, and most importantly we cannot end up with bums that get the big paycheck and mail it in and turn into more Chris Grier boat anchors. There is room to absorb some minor mistakes, but you still do not want to make big ones. We have to get the big deals right.



The other implication is who we trade and how we think about trades.



I like the Waddle trade. However, even prior to dealing him, we were going to have a lot of cap space in 2027 and 2028. There was room to overpay Waddle. It is imperative that we hit on the draft picks. If we do not hit on the picks, we would have been better off with an overpaid Waddle without the extra picks, because the money has to go somewhere. This thing needs good execution for it to work out - it is no slam dunk, and drafting well is not easy. Cannot get Iggy's back in return for Waddle.



It is the same thing with Achane. I am not keen on paying any RB that kind of money, especially one of his stature. But again, we have to spend the money somewhere. If not him, who? Remember, when you sign free agents, you are overpaying. Although I wanted to trade Achane, I viewed this through the lens of cap stress. That cap stress is now gone, and we have to spend the money somewhere, so that raises the bar further for the draft pick compensation required to move the player .



The last issue is our own guys. You can probably hand Brooks and Brewer fat new deals. They might not be perfect, but again beware of what else you are going to spend it on if it is not them. And we have to spend it. Better the devil you know. Willis, if he works out, is about the only other player on the roster that we could ultimately give a raise to. Then all of the draft picks, well the bulk of them will not be up for new deals until right at the end of the 2027-2030 window that is in place under the CBA.



At any rate, now that we are no longer in a bad place with the salary cap, it does make you think a little differently about things. Even the Waddle trade. I loved it at first, but now I just like it. It was a good trade on paper, but if we whiff those draft picks, it will be a net bad result. Remember the Laremy Tunsil trade was great, on paper too. In practice, well we know what those picks turned into (one of whom was Waddle) and how the team ultimately fared. The fact that the money and the space is there in the out year changes things. The one thing that does not change, we will still have to execute well both with drafting and FA. You can have all the picks and money, you still need to execute.