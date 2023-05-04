DOLPHINS MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 16,958
- Reaction score
- 83,627
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
International nerd day, today is.
Yoda Speak translatorConvert from English to Yoda speak. Yoda often orders sentences as Object-Subject-Verb, split verbs, switches entire phrases and sometimes uses sentences that are different from his normal syntax! Because of this it is difficult to accurately represent his sentence structure. But we tried hard...funtranslations.com
In Yodish...With you, utah may the force be