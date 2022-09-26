Dolphins might as well trade Cedric Wilson

Yessir said: He was limited as he was nursing sore ribs. And after the last 2 years, we should be fortunate to have good receiver depth. Shouldn’t be talking about trading any. Click to expand...

Yeah, A lot of ppl are down on Wilson, and want EZ to take his snaps, but you have to realize that McDs offense relies on a lot of moving parts (literally). Even if a WR isn't getting catches, it doesn't mean he isn't doing his job, and what the coaches are asking of him. I mean damn, we have two of the most dynamic receivers in the league that need to get the lion's share of touches. Throw in all the other guys getting opportunities, (WRs, TEs, Backs) how many passes can you really expect Wilson (or any other #3/4) to have thrown their way.If we knew we were getting Hill, we likely would not have signed Wilson, but he is here.Now if someone were to offer decent compensation in a trade, I would surely take a day 2 pick for him.