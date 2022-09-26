 Dolphins might as well trade Cedric Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins might as well trade Cedric Wilson

Y

Yessir

Yessir
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
7,284
Reaction score
4,773
Location
Coral Gables, FL
He was limited as he was nursing sore ribs. And after the last 2 years, we should be fortunate to have good receiver depth. Shouldn’t be talking about trading any.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,465
Reaction score
37,554
Location
Bahamas
He was nursing an injury. Can't trade a player for that.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
2,505
Reaction score
3,613
Location
Minnesota
I think I seen him on the field once in week one. Other than that... haven't seen em
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
18,407
Reaction score
43,071
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Yessir said:
He was limited as he was nursing sore ribs. And after the last 2 years, we should be fortunate to have good receiver depth. Shouldn’t be talking about trading any.
Click to expand...
Yeah, A lot of ppl are down on Wilson, and want EZ to take his snaps, but you have to realize that McDs offense relies on a lot of moving parts (literally). Even if a WR isn't getting catches, it doesn't mean he isn't doing his job, and what the coaches are asking of him. I mean damn, we have two of the most dynamic receivers in the league that need to get the lion's share of touches. Throw in all the other guys getting opportunities, (WRs, TEs, Backs) how many passes can you really expect Wilson (or any other #3/4) to have thrown their way.

If we knew we were getting Hill, we likely would not have signed Wilson, but he is here.

Now if someone were to offer decent compensation in a trade, I would surely take a day 2 pick for him.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,209
Reaction score
1,740
Let's hope the Cowboys get beat tonight and maybe we could package Teddy and Cedric for a LBer or a CB. We could even require they take Iggy as well.
 
