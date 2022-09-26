Dolphins might as well trade Cedric Wilson

washire
Sherfield and Cracraft have stepped in and played well. Wilson is invisible.
Injured.I think I seen him on the field once in week one. Other than that... haven't seen em
Yeah, A lot of ppl are down on Wilson, and want EZ to take his snaps, but you have to realize that McDs offense relies on a lot of moving parts (literally). Even if a WR isn't getting catches, it doesn't mean he isn't doing his job, and what the coaches are asking of him. I mean damn, we have two of the most dynamic receivers in the league that need to get the lion's share of touches. Throw in all the other guys getting opportunities, (WRs, TEs, Backs) how many passes can you really expect Wilson (or any other #3/4) to have thrown their way.He was limited as he was nursing sore ribs. And after the last 2 years, we should be fortunate to have good receiver depth. Shouldn’t be talking about trading any.
Well there were 4 weeks of preseason, 3 weeks of reg and we are only like 3 days from our 4th game. So more like week 8.seriously...Its week 3...
The man has a rib injury. As a WR that can't be an easy injury to play with.