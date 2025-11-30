Dolphins More Effective Without Tyreek Part Deux - The Poll

phinsforlife
I raised the question here: https://finheaven.com/threads/are-the-dolphins-now-a-more-effective-team-without-tyreek.389202/
We have a scoreboard. 0-3 with Tyreek, 5-4 without Tyreek.
I will be the first to admit we are worse on paper without him. I will be the first to admit it has been ugly. This is some of the worst and most boring football I have ever seen. These two games back to back, wow. And yet, we keep winning. Winning ugly counts.
More running, less throwing, more defense, and just grinding it out. McDaniel's hand was forced to do it differently.
So are we better in practice, as opposed to on paper, without Tyreek?
My vote is yes. Granted, the schedule has been a joke. We have been playing straight trash with backup equivalent QBs, and we are barely winning. But we are winning nonetheless. So on that basis, I shade more towards more effective than I do the sole difference being the schedule.
On a related note, on the 4th and 1 where we came up short with Gordon, despite what the analytics say, I would have punted. Make Tyler Shough go the length of the field. Also, on the 3rd down play, Tua has to make that first. Just dive forward, my god, just no awareness of where he is. Had the easy space to dive forward too with little risk from the defender.
