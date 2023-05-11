Dolphins Most Underrated Player

MIAMI DOLPHINS: G ROBERT HUNT
- 2022 PFF Grade: 72.3
I completely agree with PFF's choice here. He is someone we must keep, although some here disagree.
Who else would you add as very underrated?
I never understood some of the disdain towards Baker. Ok maybe he is overpaid, but I always thought he was a solid LB. If Jerome Baker is the 10th or 11th guy you think of on the defese, your defense is pretty damn good.I'll add Jerome Baker. he was #16 of 81 LBs last season and did everything, pressure cover and run stop. It's hard to say what value he will have in Fangio's D which is very different. He can play off ball but with Long will not be forced to as much. He is also the same size as Tindell who will be interesting to watch.
I didn't really think of Tua, but the fact that he led the league in passer rating and sometimes isn't talked about as a top 10 quarterback is outrageous.