Dolphins Most Underrated Player

MIAMI DOLPHINS: G ROBERT HUNT

  • 2022 PFF Grade: 72.3
Hunt has played a big role in bringing stability to a Dolphins offensive line that was at the bottom of the league not too long ago. Hunt ranked 11th last season out of 60 guards who played at least 600 snaps in terms of overall grade and was one of three guards last season north of 70.0 in both run-(74.5) and pass-blocking (74.6) grades.

I completely agree with PFF's choice here. He is someone we must keep, although some here disagree.

Who else would you add as very underrated?
 
I'll add Jerome Baker. he was #16 of 81 LBs last season and did everything, pressure cover and run stop. It's hard to say what value he will have in Fangio's D which is very different. He can play off ball but with Long will not be forced to as much. He is also the same size as Tindell who will be interesting to watch.
 
I never understood some of the disdain towards Baker. Ok maybe he is overpaid, but I always thought he was a solid LB. If Jerome Baker is the 10th or 11th guy you think of on the defese, your defense is pretty damn good.
 
Christian Wilkins. I don't have a premium membership at PFF(maybe someone could help here) but watching the games, this guy is always attacking and making general mayhem in the middle. His pass rush stats are not stellar but he gets consistent push in the middle which QB's do not like and occupys middle linemen so they can't help against our pass rush guy's on the outside. Some here would let him walk or trade him but I think his presence on the field is a catalyst for spirited Defensive play.
 
Definitely Tua for me. For three straight years, the team has won and performed like a legitimate playoff team with him and has been the worst team in the NFL without him, yet some in the national media (and even in the fan base) suggest he’s holding the team back.
 
