Dolphins Most Underrated Player

Christian Wilkins. I don't have a premium membership at PFF(maybe someone could help here) but watching the games, this guy is always attacking and making general mayhem in the middle. His pass rush stats are not stellar but he gets consistent push in the middle which QB's do not like and occupys middle linemen so they can't help against our pass rush guy's on the outside. Some here would let him walk or trade him but I think his presence on the field is a catalyst for spirited Defensive play.