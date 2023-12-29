DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,058
- Reaction score
- 2,448
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins Must Prove They Can Handle Business on the Road Against a Contender - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins go on the road for the first time in three weeks after going 2-1 during their past home stretch. The numbers don’t lie: Miami is a different team away from Hard Rock Stadium, as they’ve only posted a 4-3 record on the road this year and do not have a victory against […]
dolphinstalk.com