Dolphins Must Trade For Dexter Lawrence!

Lawrence is 25 years old and the most dominant NT in the NFL. He would instantly make everyone else on the defense better. It just isn't going to ever happen for Raekwon Davis if it hasn't happened yet.

Lawrence could single-handedly vault our defense into elite status and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

No other trade out there could do so much for whatever the price may be.

I dare anyone to prove me wrong....
 
If the plan is to pay Lawrence, Wilkins, Sieler, Chubb, Ramsey and Howard next year than you're going to have go cut rate on the oline and try to get by with cheaper options than we already have. You might run the risk of raising the defence's play, but hampering the offense at the same time.
 
Why would the Giants trade him, they have just given him a big deal and he's their best defensive player? He's also got a $22M cap hit next year, which would drop to just over $17M if traded so who's money would we be using to pay him?

This is just a fantasy land trade.
 
