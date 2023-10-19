Dolphins Must Trade For Dexter Lawrence!

Kingdom Come
Aug 25, 2015
Lawrence is 25 years old and the most dominant NT in the NFL. He would instantly make everyone else on the defense better. It just isn't going to ever happen for Raekwon Davis if it hasn't happened yet.
Lawrence could single-handedly vault our defense into elite status and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
No other trade out there could do so much for whatever the price may be.
I dare anyone to prove me wrong....
