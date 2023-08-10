 Dolphins Need an In-House Version of Hard Knocks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Need an In-House Version of Hard Knocks

JoeFin

JoeFin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2006
Messages
374
Reaction score
334
The Jets did one. Looks pretty high-quality.

I haven't seen Hard Knocks this year, and I'm sure they'll do a better job extracting storylines, but if you aren't on the real Hard Knocks, this isn't a bad substitute. I can see a lot of teams doing this in the future.

 
This is what I’ve been talking about.

We don’t do shit from a production standpoint on our team, nada, it’s a joke.

Yes Loco I have complained to the proper authorities
 
