Dolphins Need to Add Playmakers in the Passing Game

Dolphins Need to Add Playmakers in the Passing Game Through 15 weeks of the 2025 season, it is pretty clear the Dolphins offense is lacking some serious juice. I understand that Tyreek Hill has missed the majority of the season, but even still, he is fourth on the team in receiving yards for the...
DolphinsTalk said:
Didn’t we attempt this with Hill and Waddle?

It failed.

How about a foundation (OL/DL). Cake over icing.
 
