 Dolphins Need to Cut Down on their Penalties

Dolphins Need to Cut Down on their Penalties

Dolphins Need To Cut Down On Their Penalties - Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions, and all seems well. However, I had a huge issue with the Dolphins regarding their penalties. The Dolphins had 7 penalties accepted on Sunday. That doesn’t tell the whole story. The Dolphins also had 9 other penalties, but...
