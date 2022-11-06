DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 534
- Reaction score
- 1,329
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins Need To Cut Down On Their Penalties - Miami Dolphins
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions, and all seems well. However, I had a huge issue with the Dolphins regarding their penalties. The Dolphins had 7 penalties accepted on Sunday. That doesn’t tell the whole story. The Dolphins also had 9 other penalties, but...
dolphinstalk.com