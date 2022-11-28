Dolphins need to enroll Tua in judo classes. I am serious. He doesn't know how to properly fall.

Look at this.







And remember when he hit his head on the turf several times in the first few weeks?





We need to teach Tua how to fall properly. Judo teaches you to tuck your chin in and slap the ground with your hands/arms to avoid hitting your head. It becomes second nature. One time I was on a job site, and I was distracted (my own fault, rarely ever happens). Someone had borrowed one of our smaller ladders and replaced it with a 12 foot ladder. I wasn't paying attention (again, my fault) and I just forgot, and as I was going down the ladder, I thought I had reached the ground, but instead there was still 3 or so more ladder rungs to go. I fell backwards off the ladder, and my judo instincts kicked in and I tucked my chin into my chest, my arms winged out and slapped the ground and my back slammed into the ground but my head did not even graze the concrete floor. I was fine. No injury, not even a bruise on my back. Got right back up, laughed, and went back to work.





Tua needs to learn how to fall. I understand he has a helmet on, but I feel there can be things done to help teach him how to contort his body or avoid injury better. If you look at the tape, he becomes a ragdoll and allows the defender to do whatever they want with him. He should be countering their momentum for his benefit, so he can hit the ground in much safer ways.





I am serious, Mike McDaniels should have the Dolphins put him in Judo classes or something. Teach him the best mechanics of how to fall when a defender is tackling you at different angles.



This might prolong his career and avoid serious injury.