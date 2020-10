We are on a nice curve relative to last year, We’re ahead, Fitz is playing better football and getting better as a Qb



Since the offseason I’ve said he deserved the start Based on last year and how he performed with that roster, I believed based on his play that he was an improving qb, and if This team were to be in contention, he will have the job until it’s not..



Looks to be playing out that way.



Team was dominant today on every level.



Flores is the real deal..



It’s a good feeling to know we are on schedule for the rebuild as well as all the assets we have next year..