Dolphins not sold on Tua!

Hyde5: Adam Schefter reports what Steve Ross said months ago on Tua (was no one listening?) Many draftniks are sold the Dolphins take Tagovailoa despite Dolphins not being sold

I know the Tua fanboys are going to yell smokescreen... and maybe so.....But considering Tua’s injury history? There is just as much chance they do look elsewhere for their QB.I will go as far to say that Grier “will not” trade up for Tua... at 5 he will make a calculated choice of the best QB available.He might take an impact player at another position at 5 and trade up from 18 for a QB.