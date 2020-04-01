Dolphins not sold on Tua!

BlueFin
Seer of Visions
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2004
- Messages
- 18,512
- Reaction score
- 3,119
- Location
- Weeki Wachee, Florida
Hyde5: Adam Schefter reports what Steve Ross said months ago on Tua (was no one listening?)
Many draftniks are sold the Dolphins take Tagovailoa despite Dolphins not being sold
www.sun-sentinel.com
I know the Tua fanboys are going to yell smokescreen... and maybe so.....
But considering Tua’s injury history? There is just as much chance they do look elsewhere for their QB.
I will go as far to say that Grier “will not” trade up for Tua... at 5 he will make a calculated choice of the best QB available.
He might take an impact player at another position at 5 and trade up from 18 for a QB.