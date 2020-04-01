Dolphins not sold on Tua!

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,512
Reaction score
3,119
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
www.sun-sentinel.com

Hyde5: Adam Schefter reports what Steve Ross said months ago on Tua (was no one listening?)

Many draftniks are sold the Dolphins take Tagovailoa despite Dolphins not being sold
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com

I know the Tua fanboys are going to yell smokescreen... and maybe so.....

But considering Tua’s injury history? There is just as much chance they do look elsewhere for their QB.

I will go as far to say that Grier “will not” trade up for Tua... at 5 he will make a calculated choice of the best QB available.

He might take an impact player at another position at 5 and trade up from 18 for a QB.
 
Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,219
Reaction score
1,626
I said this numerous times today that while I know Ross is involved as an owner I honestly think that only Flores, Grier, McKenzie and Allen actually know the plan going into the draft simply because of Ross’s high profile media image and propensity to talk they don’t let him totally in on the whole plan. I’m pretty sure they let him have an opinion and they run ops on their own we’ll find out in three weeks
 
