Dolphins Notebook: Callaway, Ford and Buckeyes Reunion The Miami Dolphins waived 2018 Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway

Ford spoke to the media Monday for the first time since rejoining the Dolphins and explained his decision to sign with the Miami practice squad in light of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick indicating he was hoping to keep him in New England.“I just think the familiarity with being here," Ford said. "I think this is a special place in Miami — not to say that it’s not a special place in New England, but a lot of my guys are here. So to have that opportunity to be back with DeVante, Jakeem, Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick), (Patrick) Laird, Myles (Gaskin), Mack (Hollins), all those guys. I can keep going on and on and pretty much name everybody on the team, but it’s a special bond that I have with these guys down here. They’re all great people in Foxborough as well, but there’s just something about being home, you know? And I think that was the biggest thing that went into the decision.”"Fitz actually sent me a picture with the shorts on before he actually went out to practice, so I didn’t know if he was just like wearing them around the locker room or something like that," Ford said. "But that just speaks on the type of leader he is and the relationship that I have with him. Fitz is my guy, man. He’s an awesome teammate, he’s an awesome older — like a brother figure — and I just love that guy to death.”I am pulling for Ford.