Dolphins nugget for 3 pick CBS Sports

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 2,398
- Reaction score
- 3,205
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
And I continue to hear, the Dolphins have already let it be known that they are open for business with the third overall pick (which they stole from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade). But there is a catch -- they don't want to move down too far because they are super high on both Alabama receivers and want to be in position to land one of them (which could also help explain the very slow moving receiver market in free agency, with the Dolphins believed by many to be a top destination for Kenny Golladay).
It's a little bit down the page.
NFL insider notes: Deshaun Watson to Eagles? Crazier things have happened; plus Bears settle for Andy Dalton
There are big plans cooking in Philadelphia
www.cbssports.com