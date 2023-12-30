Dolphins NY Eve Feast- what y'all eating?

JamesWsenior
Trying to get inspired after spending 3hrs in my kitchen making 4 dozen handmade perogies this morning
Extra sharp cheddar cheese mashed into the boiled potatoes, hand wrapped in dough, gently boiled.
Then will pan fry them up in grade A butter and then topped with copious amounts of caramelized onions, bacon bits, sour cream and sea salt. Served with a defibrillator on the side. This is for tonight.
Tomorrow leaning towards some wagyu thomahawks on the BBQ but wondering what you FH gourmets got planned. Inspire us...well me anyways
