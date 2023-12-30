 Dolphins NY Eve Feast- what y'all eating? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins NY Eve Feast- what y'all eating?

JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Feb 2, 2023
6,132
14,759
56
Bangkok
Trying to get inspired after spending 3hrs in my kitchen making 4 dozen handmade perogies this morning

Extra sharp cheddar cheese mashed into the boiled potatoes, hand wrapped in dough, gently boiled.

Then will pan fry them up in grade A butter and then topped with copious amounts of caramelized onions, bacon bits, sour cream and sea salt. Served with a defibrillator on the side. This is for tonight.

Tomorrow leaning towards some wagyu thomahawks on the BBQ but wondering what you FH gourmets got planned. Inspire us...well me anyways 😀
 
Tailgate at M&T Bank Stadium consisting of:

Appies:
- Buffalo Chicken Dip w/ Tortilla Chips
- Homemade Mac n Cheese
- Lil Smokies Pigs in a Blanket

Blackstone Cooked:
- Maine Red Snapper Hot Dogs
- Ball Park Hot Dogs
- Italian Sausage
- Grass Fed Angus Beef Smashburgers
- Fajitas consisting of Chicken, Sirloin Steak and Jumbo Shrimp with Red/Green/Yellow Peppers and Onions

After the game I'm looking forward to serving heaping portions of crow to all the goddam sissy pants haters on this forum, but I will probably be too drunk and stoked about the win to remember.

🐬☝️
 
Did a search, and it seems BAL is all about crab, cakes and crab cakes. One site did mention something called Pit Beef.

I think I'll make some tiger sauce and repurpose a tri-tip and call it Pit Beef.

Edit: But I'll do it with leftover tri-tip, which I'll eat normally tomorrow night.
 
I'm was going to tailgate as well but you're menu is way better than ours. I'm just gonna track you down. Lol
 
We had a buddy in HS who’s parents owned this little polish spot, damn those perogies were awesome.

It’s been almost 30 years but I can still taste them.

As a child of immigrants who’s parents owned a restaurant, If there is one thing I want my kids to know as they grow up (6 and 4), always make friends with the ethnic kids who’s parents own a restaurant. ALWAYS.
 
I'd never had a tomahawk steak until maybe five years ago, when we had one of our mini family reunions at my place. One of my brothers was making chili for his family's meal and was grilling up a steak. He let me have a little before he cut it up, and then I let him have it. What a waste of a good steak.

I haven't tasted wagyu tomahawk, but I'd stick with that.
 
You're my new favorite poster
 
Try reverse searing it. Only need salt and pepper for this steak. Keep bbq sauce away! A nice dry rub is ok however.

Chili, I mean I love a good one but **** me imported thomahawks are anywhere between 60 to 100 USD here and no way am I carving it up for chili 😂
 
Yeah, I think it was just a way to both make the chili a little better while stretching out a 2 lb tomahawk. I don't remember how many people were here that year, but between me, my youngest sister and the two brothers and sister still in CA, and their three kids apiece, there are at least 17 each time and usually more with friends' families and kids' friends.

Before I went on permanent disability, I used to buy my meat from a company called Richwood Meat Company, and it was pretty good meat, and I would never use anything, including a rub on that meat, just salt and pepper. The stuff I get now, I use rubs and marinades all the time.
 
My wife can get a little jealous at me at times when I look at other girls asses when we are out.

However, when we go to this one very import oriented food store here, I invariably end up near the gourmet meat section. I tell her to go carry on shopping for other things while I fondle all the prime ribs, steaks, sausages, and so on for 10 mins. One time a clerk asked me what I was doing. Tenderizing them.

She said she never sees me like this anywhere else...even in those notorious clubs that @Jamesw frequents looking for singing talents.
 
