Dolphins OC

I know everyone hates the playcalling. And it’s the easiest thing to blame. But since George Godsey has taken over there are things I really like. Primarily how we use Jaylen waddle to create mismatches. Do you guys think it’s just waddle is so good he can create mismatches and make plays no matter the scheme or do you think Godsey is capable of creating good plays for good players? As upset I am with the offense, and I was furious we didn’t hire an outside OC I kind of hope we stick with Godsey and create some continuity with the offensive play calling
 
I will definitely be learning from other posts on this one, but seems to me Waddle has a knack for creating separation that our other guys don't or haven't for awhile
 
It's not just Waddle. It has also been how they've mitigated the poor T play. NO could have easily destroyed our game b/c of how good their ends are. The OCs have also mitigated the poor running back play. IMO the OCs have done a fine job during our win streak. There were clearly some growing pains to start the season as they adjusted to personnel, but of late I would say our offensive play calling has been a strength.
 
Well, I think that's not necessarily the negative people make it out to be. Not to say it's good either, it's neutral to me and I'll say why.

Aside from Waddle, our top two talents are Parker and Mike G. Both are big bodies who win battles. Neither is a separation receiver really, not to say they can't but it isn't their game.

Their game is extending with their long limbs/bodies and winning contested catches. They are the types that don't need as much separation to create a positive play if you trust them enough and put the ball where they can go get it.
 
If you put the ball on IR there is an excellent chance Parker will come down with it.
 
