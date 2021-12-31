Dolphins OC

Well, I think that's not necessarily the negative people make it out to be. Not to say it's good either, it's neutral to me and I'll say why.



Aside from Waddle, our top two talents are Parker and Mike G. Both are big bodies who win battles. Neither is a separation receiver really, not to say they can't but it isn't their game.



Their game is extending with their long limbs/bodies and winning contested catches. They are the types that don't need as much separation to create a positive play if you trust them enough and put the ball where they can go get it.