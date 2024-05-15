 Dolphins odds to WIN the SB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins odds to WIN the SB

R

raving

Active Roster
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
2,473
Reaction score
2,069
Age
58
Location
in my house
I do NOT gamble - my oldest is in college he does betting on line and I’m very against it - he likely is even or maybe up some - but I’m against getting young minds addicted to gambling - that’s my pre-amble - now Mr Hyde wants to speak.

2500 to 1 I believe are the Vegas odds…??? Am I reading that right?

I mean $10 could win $25000???

I’m conflicted even posting this bc this whole on line gambling feels very seedy - I’m against it - but those odds are very tempting….

Let me know if I’m reading this correctly and what others think of those odds.
 
I really believe Miami will win at least a playoff game this year. As far as super bowl odds, if I was a betting man, I'd take that.
 
Gambling is such a slippery slope. I thank God every day I’m not addicted to it. Seen some pals go through it big time over gambling. I actually think the Phins have an outside shot at the SB this year. It’s not implausible
 
