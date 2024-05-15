Dolphins odds to WIN the SB

raving
I do NOT gamble - my oldest is in college he does betting on line and I’m very against it - he likely is even or maybe up some - but I’m against getting young minds addicted to gambling - that’s my pre-amble - now Mr Hyde wants to speak.
2500 to 1 I believe are the Vegas odds…??? Am I reading that right?
I mean $10 could win $25000???
I’m conflicted even posting this bc this whole on line gambling feels very seedy - I’m against it - but those odds are very tempting….
Let me know if I’m reading this correctly and what others think of those odds.
