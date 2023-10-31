 Dolphins Offense - Our Best EVER? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Offense - Our Best EVER?

1698778786662.png
Today I was thinking about all the various versions of Miami Dolphins Offense that we've seen over the years. I think this offense has a chance to be the greatest ever if some things work out for us.

Offensively we are so much better when Achane is on the field. I think our best formation / scheme is when we have Hill and Waddle in at WR, Smythe or Julian Hill at TE, Mostert and Achane in at RB.
Our passing game, Rushing game, and amazing counter game are truely unstoppable and our passing scheme potential is so much fun to watch. Tyreek is what makes it all work, Mostert is our Bull in the China store, and Achane is the big play threat (much like Tyreek) that benefits from the attention put on Tyreek and Mostert.
I've watched every offense we've had since 1971 and there have been some amazing versions of Miami Dolphins football. Dan Marino passing the ball to Duper and Clayton. The Super Bowl teams running trio of Csonka, Kiick, Morris and Griese throwing to Warfield! Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown and the Wildcat, Troy Stradford, Delvin Williams, Andra Franklin, so many great players and performers as Dolphins - but none were better than this group of skill set players IMO. If we ever get a healthy OL with this group it may end up our best ever!
I mean really, we don't even know yet how good we are. We haven't played yet with our full roster of key players. But we seem to be healing up and there is a strong energy I felt in Miami last wekeend for my first home game. The city was confident, and that stadium was crazy loud. You should have heard the cheers for Gink and Seiler when the defense was annouced. They are both clearly two of our most popular players. Then, in the loudest moment of the day CB Ramsey was called and I thought the building was going to come down. So loud and the DOLFANS continued to be a force during the entire game. The Patriots were clearly frustrated trying to make adjustments pre snap due to the noise of the DOLFANS. It was everything I had ever hoped to see at my first game.

As for me - I have my new Aqua Achane jersey ordered and will be wearing it at the Jets game Row 1 , endzone section 133 come December when we host. The team I hate most in the NFL. I can't wait to see our scheme when Achane comes back and hope we can get everyone healthy because I really do think we might have a chance this year for a Super season.
 
Last edited:
Our home record is starting to get noticed, 16-2 in our last 18 I believe which makes us have the best record over that span.

Tua was asked whats going on at home, and he said, ''its our fans bringing the noise and energy''

If our fans can continue to not sell their tickets to opposing teams, show up early in their seats for kickoff and stand and scream when were on Defense we can impact the game for our team, 100 percent it matters.

Lets give this great team our best as fans, Tua, our new coach and the team deserve this because of their makeup and family oriented environment being created.

That cowboy game will be crucial not to sell tickets to but im sure cowboy fans will outbid everyone.

cant let jet fans or bills fans to invade our stadium

I noticed a lot of fans in their seats come kickoff on sunday.

a lot of that has to do with the renovations that happened.


fans used to have to protect themselves from the heat so they'd stay inside til the last minute.

our fans used to take a beating in that stadium and it turned into a mausoleum during the game because fans were just energy deficient battling the sun and heat exposure..

you ain't standing and cheering when your sweating profusely and hot.

when you're not and your shaded you have energy, this is a major difference in the atmosphere created at the stadium.

The only thing left that needs to be changed is getting rid of the huge lazy boy section in the middle of the lower bowl, this is disgusting and a gross display of modern times..and it affects are ability to impact the games as much as we would be doing.
 
Isn't that just amazing!

As for the innovations, I really struggled with the heat when I went to training camp. I have some health issues that come on when I'm in the extreme heat which is part of why I got out of coaching and retired. However, Sunday in Section 139 in the shade was really comfortable throughout the game. Shade, nice breeze, and lots of DOLFANS.
 
