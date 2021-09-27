Dolphins Offense Pulls off an NFL First! Never been done before in the History of the NFL!!!!

Here is an NFL first for our Dolphins offense, what a horrifically stupid play call! If not for this, we actually might have won the game!Say what you want about showing some fight, but if Gruden wasn’t a total idiot, this game would not even have been close. In fact, Gruden is such an idiot, Miami actually could have won.But beyond that, Miami was deeply outplayed in every phase of the game ex Grudens stupidity.There are deep problems with this team.We know what Jacoby Brissett is. He is not great, but he is a lot better than he looked. This offense is just terrible. Terrible playcalling, terrible scheme (third grade level designed for Tua), terrible coaching (coordinators and OL coach), and terrible O-Line. They have regressed Brissett and made him look awful I think he was averaging about two yards a pass for most of the game.This was a bad defense we were going against, and it looked clunky as hell. Gaining a yard when it mattered against a bad D was a problem for this offense that is how bad it looked.If Tua was back there, he would have gotten absolutely killed and they would have broke the rest of his ribs, and shoulder. AT least Brissett could take the beating and move around a bit.Then all of the sudden three deep balls at the end of the game when their defense was finally tiring and it would have been more prudent to try and matriculate it down the field.The defense, I think we have one great player (Xavien Howard). Then a bunch of just OK. Front 7 in total is nothing special. No other big playmakers. Have to try and do it all with smoke and mirrors. Raiders seemed to move the ball at will. In overtime, just a total no-show.All the draft picks, and we still have a team full of holes and nothing to look forward to