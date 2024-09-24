Dolphins Offense Since WK 14 Last Season

So since Miami beat Washington 45-15 in week 13 last year here's what the offense has done since then including playoffs:



Scoring totals : 27, 30, 22, 19, 14, 7, 20, 10, 3



W-L record: 3-6



Total Yards PPG: 322.3

PPG: 16.8

Total 1st Downs:158

AVG 1st Downs Per Game: 17.5

Passing 1st Downs: 100 (11.11 per game)

Rushing 1st Downs: 50 (5.5 per game)

1st downs by penalties: 8

3rd down %: 43/121 (35.5%)

4th down %: 8/24 (33.3%)



Passing Yards: 1952 (217 per game)

Yards per pass: 9.9

Completions (Attempts) 197/308 (64 %)

Sacks allowed 23 (2.5 per game)

Interceptions: 8 (0.88 per game)



Rushing Yards:949 (105.4 per game)

Rushing Attempts: 225

Yards per rush: 4.22

Fumbles Lost: 2



Anything stand out? It's clear the motion stuff is not working anymore. Lack of depth behind Hill and Waddle is hurting big time. Biggest thing to me is the 9.9 yards per pass play. That's leading to a lot of short distances to go get the first down where McDaniel will run right up the middle when everyone is waiting for it and we lose yards because this OL is absolutely dreadful in short yardage downs. You trade up to draft another running back and then hardly use him. McDaniel needs to adjust big time. WR is no longer the strongest unit on the team especially with all the injuries right now. It's definitely the RBs he needs to be leaning on.