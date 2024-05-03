Dolphins Offense Will Be on a Different Level in 2024

Of course Raheem's gonna say that. But if you take an objective look at everything, it's certainly possible if:



- McD pulls his head out of his ass when teams see through the smoke.

- Tua can improve even a little under pressure/off-script.

- The OL can pick up where they left off last year and improve as a unit, under a coach that has proven to get improvement.

- We can catch just a "little" luck with the injury gods (get Jobu in here!).

- The young kids can absorb the playbook and contribute (M. Washington/Wright). They both have the tools, just need the mental.

- Jonnu can be incorporated as a weapon in this system...he could make a big impact on the off-script.



If we get most of this, especially the first point, I think we'll see it, and it could be scary.