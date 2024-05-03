 Dolphins Offense Will Be on a Different Level in 2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Offense Will Be on a Different Level in 2024

I mean to say that it usually means the team signed a big player in free agency, that didn’t so the only reach difference are a couple of down grades on the Oline, hopefully better health which brings it back up to par, Joni smith and Jalen wright

I don’t know if that’s enough to put it on another level but perhaps Odell might give it a bump
 
Of course Raheem's gonna say that. But if you take an objective look at everything, it's certainly possible if:

- McD pulls his head out of his ass when teams see through the smoke.
- Tua can improve even a little under pressure/off-script.
- The OL can pick up where they left off last year and improve as a unit, under a coach that has proven to get improvement.
- We can catch just a "little" luck with the injury gods (get Jobu in here!).
- The young kids can absorb the playbook and contribute (M. Washington/Wright). They both have the tools, just need the mental.
- Jonnu can be incorporated as a weapon in this system...he could make a big impact on the off-script.

If we get most of this, especially the first point, I think we'll see it, and it could be scary.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Of course Raheem's gonna say that. But if you take an objective look at everything, it's certainly possible if:

- McD pulls his head out of his ass when teams see through the smoke.
- Tua can improve even a little under pressure/off-script.
- The OL can pick up where they left off last year and improve as a unit, under a coach that has proven to get improvement.
- We can catch just a "little" luck with the injury gods (get Jobu in here!).
- The young kids can absorb the playbook and contribute (M. Washington/Wright). They both have the tools, just need the mental.
- Jonnu can be incorporated as a weapon in this system...he could make a big impact on the off-script.

If we get most of this, especially the first point, I think we'll see it, and it could be scary.
Click to expand...

Catching an injury break is probably the #1 thing that can help this team improve to the next level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom