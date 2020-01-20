Dolphins officially announcing staff hires

Some interesting quotes from Flores re: these moves here.

Confirmed what we figured on Caldwell also..


Some other news from Monday: Jim Caldwell will not return, so his time in Miami ends without him coaching a single game for the Dolphins. Caldwell was supposed to be the team’s quarterback’s coach and a veteran voice on Flores’ relatively inexperienced staff, but took a leave of absence in the summer to deal with a health issue and never returned to the team.
 
About Gailey:

“This is someone who has been around the block,” Flores said. “It could be spread. It could be the power game. It’s whatever. He tries to put players in position to do the things they do well. You’ve heard me say that often. That’s something I’ve always seen from him, and something I have a lot of respect for.

“He’s very innovative,” Flores said. “He’s been a head coach in this league. He understands situations. He has coached a lot of different types of players. He’s done a job of getting the most out of players. He’s someone I have a lot of confidence in. He’ll help us.”

He mentioned the word "innovative" when talking about both his new coordinators.
 
Not that it matters much, but here are Fitzy's highlights from 2015 when he played under Chan Gailey with the NYJ. Both Decker and Marshall were pretty unstoppable.

 
Not that it matters much, but here are Fitzy's highlights from 2015 when he played under Chan Gailey with the NYJ. Both Decker and Marshall were pretty unstoppable.

This org has hit an all time low when we’re exited about a 38 yo Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for us next yr.
 
