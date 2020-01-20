Dolphins officially announcing staff hires

About Gailey:



“This is someone who has been around the block,” Flores said. “It could be spread. It could be the power game. It’s whatever. He tries to put players in position to do the things they do well. You’ve heard me say that often. That’s something I’ve always seen from him, and something I have a lot of respect for.



“He’s very innovative,” Flores said. “He’s been a head coach in this league. He understands situations. He has coached a lot of different types of players. He’s done a job of getting the most out of players. He’s someone I have a lot of confidence in. He’ll help us.”



He mentioned the word "innovative" when talking about both his new coordinators.