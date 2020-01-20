Dolphins officially announcing staff hires

Albert Romano
Super Donator
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 21,110
- Reaction score
- 12,728
- Location
- Davie, FL
Confirmed what we figured on Caldwell also..Some interesting quotes from Flores re: these moves here.
They might not have hired himDon't see Campanile named in there...
This org has hit an all time low when we’re exited about a 38 yo Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for us next yr.Not that it matters much, but here are Fitzy's highlights from 2015 when he played under Chan Gailey with the NYJ. Both Decker and Marshall were pretty unstoppable.
Who is excited?This org has hit an all time low when we’re exited about a 38 yo Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for us next yr.
Love Flores, but I'm pretty worried about it.What an underwhelming staff