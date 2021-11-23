 Dolphins’ Ogbah, Gesicki make case for big new deals. Where they, other free agents stand | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins’ Ogbah, Gesicki make case for big new deals. Where they, other free agents stand

Dolphins’ Ogbah, Gesicki make case for big new deals. Where they, other free agents stand

Mike Gesicki doesn’t particularly like discussing his own impending free agency.
The Dolphins’ other impending unrestricted free agents: receivers Will Fuller, Isaiah Ford and Albert Wilson; backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett; cornerback Justin Coleman; linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett; running back Malcolm Brown; punter Michael Palardy; safety Jason McCourty; defensive tackle John Jenkins; and centers Austin Reiter, Cameron Tom and Greg Mancz.

Cornerback Nik Needham, receiver Preston Williams and linebacker Sam Eguavoen will be restricted free agents.
Only Reiter should be brought back from this group if not I won’t be upset. Needham is the only one for sure that should be brought back. Everyone else outside Gesicki and Ogbah should easily be allowed to walk.
 
Gesiki I think you can sing long term. Just a bit to Geodert deal and your set to get around $14.5M a year.

Ogbah depends on the price, I don't think he should be getting top 5 DE money ($20M+ a year).
 
foozool13 said:
Gesiki I think you can sing long term. Just a bit to Geodert deal and your set to get around $14.5M a year.

Ogbah depends on the price, I don't think he should be getting top 5 DE money ($20M+ a year).
I think there's going to be a market reset due to the rise in cap.

It's going to be the wild west in free agency.

It's easy to say don't overpay, but if you want top teir guys, regardless of position, you are going to pay more than this year's going rate.

The alternative is to be cheap, and "sing" jags.
 
Jim Carrey Money GIF
 
Mach2 said:
I think there's going to be a market reset due to the rise in cap.

It's going to be the wild west in free agency.

It's easy to say don't overpay, but if you want top teir guys, regardless of position, you are going to pay more than this year's going rate.

The alternative is to be cheap, and "sing" jags.
I pay to keep my own players who are the right players and the right kind of people.

Paying big money to 1 year wonders, attitude divas and me-me players is generally not a good idea.
 
Mr Fan said:
I pay to keep my own players who are the right players and the right kind of people.

Paying big money to 1 year wonders, attitude divas and me-me players is generally not a good idea.
I agree to a point, but I don't think that applies to O-linemen, for example.

Not many divas, or one year wonders getting big $ there.
 
