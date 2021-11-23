Dolph N.Fan
Dolphins’ Ogbah, Gesicki make case for big new deals. Where they, other free agents stand
Mike Gesicki doesn’t particularly like discussing his own impending free agency.
Only Reiter should be brought back from this group if not I won’t be upset. Needham is the only one for sure that should be brought back. Everyone else outside Gesicki and Ogbah should easily be allowed to walk.The Dolphins’ other impending unrestricted free agents: receivers Will Fuller, Isaiah Ford and Albert Wilson; backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett; cornerback Justin Coleman; linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett; running back Malcolm Brown; punter Michael Palardy; safety Jason McCourty; defensive tackle John Jenkins; and centers Austin Reiter, Cameron Tom and Greg Mancz.
Cornerback Nik Needham, receiver Preston Williams and linebacker Sam Eguavoen will be restricted free agents.