Dolphins OL- Looming Decisions and 2024 Outlook

Miami has major decisions to make moving forward on the OL. Our two best in Williams and Hunt will be FAs next year. The projected starter in Jackson will be as well.

Not a pretty picture in trying to get better, not worse.



Williams will likely get $10-12 M with Hunt at $8 M. Those are very reasonable numbers. I would do whatever I could to keep both as they are young and are good pass and run. Jackson projects at $10 M and would be the #3 OT in next year's fA as of now. Wirfs is first@ $23 M+ and Jets Becton is next at $13 M with neither expected to be there.



The 2024 draft will have 2 to 4 top OTs and is not deep. We have no shot at the top 2 or 3. That is the picture and outlook.



What do you do?