 Dolphins OL- Looming Decisions and 2024 Outlook | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins OL- Looming Decisions and 2024 Outlook

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,057
Reaction score
1,486
Miami has major decisions to make moving forward on the OL. Our two best in Williams and Hunt will be FAs next year. The projected starter in Jackson will be as well.
Not a pretty picture in trying to get better, not worse.

Williams will likely get $10-12 M with Hunt at $8 M. Those are very reasonable numbers. I would do whatever I could to keep both as they are young and are good pass and run. Jackson projects at $10 M and would be the #3 OT in next year's fA as of now. Wirfs is first@ $23 M+ and Jets Becton is next at $13 M with neither expected to be there.

The 2024 draft will have 2 to 4 top OTs and is not deep. We have no shot at the top 2 or 3. That is the picture and outlook.

What do you do?
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
3,708
Reaction score
4,949
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Hey there So Be… Having a reverse déjà vu here…😹. Rumour is it we signed Henry..is that true? 🤠. JamesW, you devil you. 👺
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom