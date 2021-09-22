Dolphins OL Re-Arranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic!

I guess the tactical question of who plays when and where is important.



But the more important question by far is how did the team get into this situation to begin with?



This is not how things are supposed to work.



Sure it could get better from here this year, but it will never be good, or even average.



The best you can hope for at this point is not getting the QB killed, and rushing for 80 yards a game with a 3.75 avg or something like that.



Fail on every dimension:



-Bad drafting



-Trading Tunsil (in practice is Jaylen Waddle all we got back for him?). There is no point to the wheeling and dealing when you draft like we do.



-Bad FA signings



-Bad FA cuttings



-Bad OL coach firings



-Bad OL coach hirings



-Bad dual OCs not in a position to help w regard to this issue



-And a QB that makes a bad OL worse, and not better, due limited ability to recognize pressure and get protections right, no ability to scramble, and can also only run a simplified offense that makes it easier for opposing defenses



-Bad overall strategic roadmap for the team



Everyone is to blame for this one, and that includes Flores, who despite his positives, has a ton of weaknesses as well.



Sadly I think the problems with the OL are not dissimilar to the problems the team has had in total for about the last 20 years.



Nothing seems well thought out or well executed.



There is one constant. Steve Ross!