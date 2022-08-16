 Dolphins OL- Who Shows Up vs Raiders? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins OL- Who Shows Up vs Raiders?

In PS #1 Jackson and Kindley were tops in pass pro with no one blocking on the run. This week, guessing starters play at least a half What are your expectations?

I'm lookin for Armstead and Williams to be themselves. I am hoping for Jackson and Kindley to continue from week #1 and Hunt to kick ass and Liam to step up some (Kindley is now pushing).

What ya lookin for?
 
On the run, I do not ecpect a precision drill team with the change to ZBS and McD's "Mad Scientist" run schemes but, do want to see progress and limited mistakes.
 
