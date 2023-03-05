 Dolphins OL Woes- The Saga Continues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins OL Woes- The Saga Continues

S

So Be

So Be
Miami added Williams, moved him to C and worked out Great. We added Armstead who played well and missed about a third of the snaps which was OK. Hunt took a step up and had a VG year. The 3 good of 5 brought us from #32 to #22, a good improvement with a new scheme.

Then we have the other two guys required to play.

Jones at OG was almost average on pass protect and below on the run.

Jackson was below average in both with limited snaps.

Shell was below average in pass but was good on the run.

Liam was horrible in both, same as last year.

Shell is worth holding on to but time to move on from the rest.

We NEED to add a couple in FA.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
The Ghost
Club Member
Strong possibility we look at the Jags RT JaWaan Taylor. It would be great to pencil someone into a spot for the entire season. Even if he’s just solid and not spectacular.

I think Center is in play for pick 51, if the Minnesota kid is available. Moving Connor to LG makes sense as he’s not a natural snapper of the ball.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

ThePeopleShow13
The Ghost said:
Strong possibility we look at the Jags RT JaWaan Taylor. It would be great to pencil someone into a spot for the entire season. Even if he’s just solid and not spectacular.

I think Center is in play for pick 51, if the Minnesota kid is available. Moving Connor to LG makes sense as he’s not a natural snapper of the ball.
John Michael Schmitz (C from Minnesota) would be excellent in our offensive scheme. Here is a glimpse at the positives from his draft profile:

  • Impressive overall athletic ability combined with elite prototypical measurables at 6-4 and 320lbs
  • Outstanding on reach blocks, showing good initial quickness and flexibility to seal the backside. He’s a heady player who is quick to recognize and react to twists and stunts up front, and Schmitz shows a good sense of timing on combo blocks.
  • Very strong at the point of attack - keeps his feet moving and driving defenders backward
  • Mauler in the run game, playing with a nasty disposition and showing excellent snap-and-punch quickness.
  • Outstanding as a run blocker - we've graded him as the top run blocking center over the past two years
  • In the run game, he explodes off the line of scrimmage and consistently gets out to the second level to do damage.
  • Schmitz has good size and power, firing off the line of scrimmage and capable of creating movement in the run game.
  • Really smart player who has the high football IQ required for the position
  • Has the strong leg drive to create movement at the line of scrimmage, consistently putting defenders on the ground.
Kid is considered “average” in pass Pro, but an absolute mauler against the run. As a true, one position player, C he would be an excellent addition to the team. He is used to making the protection calls and whatnot that guys who have never played the position have to learn. Williams preformed admirably at C, but he could easily go back to LG.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
djphinfan
From my count we have 2 and 1/2 good starters

We’re missing half a line.

We need a hi level swing tackle because of armstead and we need a legit starting right tackle and a left guard.

Tua needs protection moreso than any other Qb to make this offense work at the highest level..

Spend the majority of money we have on the line
 
