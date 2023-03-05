Dolphins OL Woes- The Saga Continues

Miami added Williams, moved him to C and worked out Great. We added Armstead who played well and missed about a third of the snaps which was OK. Hunt took a step up and had a VG year. The 3 good of 5 brought us from #32 to #22, a good improvement with a new scheme.



Then we have the other two guys required to play.



Jones at OG was almost average on pass protect and below on the run.



Jackson was below average in both with limited snaps.



Shell was below average in pass but was good on the run.



Liam was horrible in both, same as last year.



Shell is worth holding on to but time to move on from the rest.



We NEED to add a couple in FA.