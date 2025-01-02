 Dolphins one of 4 teams with 0 pro bowl players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins one of 4 teams with 0 pro bowl players

C

CONVIGLIONUS

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 23, 2013
Messages
464
Reaction score
525
The Dolphins Jets Titans, and Saints are the only teams in the NFL that have zero players from their roster in the pro bowl

Great roster Grier built. The roster has always been injury prone and overrated. Ive been hearing since the early 2000’s this team is close

The reality is this team is nowhere near being one of the best teams in football and hasnt been close since the early 80’s

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...s-include-9-ravens-7-lions-no-patrick-mahomes
 
Zero says it all. What a train wreck roster. The real concern is the roster is built for now and not long term success like a Ravens roster. When will this franchise wake up and go get a bona fide rock star personnel department?
 
Jonou, Calais, Zach, and Jason Sanders should have been in the mix. TStead had a good year but probably missed too many games. Average teams rarely get the benefit of the doubt. Last year, I think we had six pro bowlers, and some may have benefited from the attention the offense got last year, with Tua leading the league in yardage.
 
Stupid Tua, it's all his fault! If he would have stayed healthy and played better on a below average team, maybe a few overpaid big name players could have got in for us. Yes, this is how ignorant you Tua haters sound.
 
CONVIGLIONUS said:
The reality is this team is nowhere near being one of the best teams in football and hasn't been close since the early 80’s
Click to expand...
This team died in January 1986 when the Tony Eason Patriots came into Miami and won the AFC championship. It was their first win in Miami since our inaugural year of 1966. The franchise hasn't been good since. But at least we tampered at the merger to get Shula from the Colts and had about 10-15 nice years between 1970 and 1985.
 
CONVIGLIONUS said:
The Dolphins Jets Titans, and Saints are the only teams in the NFL that have zero players from their roster in the pro bowl

Great roster Grier built. The roster has always been injury prone and overrated. Ive been hearing since the early 2000’s this team is close

The reality is this team is nowhere near being one of the best teams in football and hasnt been close since the early 80’s

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...s-include-9-ravens-7-lions-no-patrick-mahomes
Click to expand...

It is no coincidence a lot of players on good teams made the cut. Not taking anything away from any of them, but good coaching and good players beside them help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom