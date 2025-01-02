Dolphins one of 4 teams with 0 pro bowl players

CONVIGLIONUS
The Dolphins Jets Titans, and Saints are the only teams in the NFL that have zero players from their roster in the pro bowl
Great roster Grier built. The roster has always been injury prone and overrated. Ive been hearing since the early 2000’s this team is close
The reality is this team is nowhere near being one of the best teams in football and hasnt been close since the early 80’s
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...s-include-9-ravens-7-lions-no-patrick-mahomes
