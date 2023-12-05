Dolphin's Only Team to Not Lose as a Favorite.

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 32,084
- Reaction score
- 33,605
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Miami's 3 losses as we all know were all away from Miami to Buffalo(+2.5), Philadelphia(+3.5) and Kansas City(+1.5). All as underdogs. Well Miami hasn't lost a single game as the favorite which no other team can say for all those people that keep beating a dead horse by saying Miami hasn't beaten a good team.
Ravens were favored in all 3 of their losses.
Bills lost to Jets, Broncos and Patriots as favorites.
Cowboys lost to Cardinals
Lions lost to Seahawks and Packers
Jaguars lost to Bengals and Texans
All of the Chiefs losses as the favorite.
Eagles lost to the Jets
All of the 49ers losses as huge favorites
Actually pretty impressive that Miami is the only team that continues to take care of business. Now 14 point favorites vs Tennessee this week.
Ravens were favored in all 3 of their losses.
Bills lost to Jets, Broncos and Patriots as favorites.
Cowboys lost to Cardinals
Lions lost to Seahawks and Packers
Jaguars lost to Bengals and Texans
All of the Chiefs losses as the favorite.
Eagles lost to the Jets
All of the 49ers losses as huge favorites
Actually pretty impressive that Miami is the only team that continues to take care of business. Now 14 point favorites vs Tennessee this week.