Dolphins open to trading Mike Gesicki, per Jeremy Fowler

Apparently from this article? But I cant see it

NFL trade deadline rumblings: What we're hearing on McCaffrey, Claypool, Gesicki two weeks out

Which players could be on the move before the Nov. 1 deadline, and where could they go? Here's what we know.
Here's what it says on rotoworld:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Dolphins are "willing to listen" to offers for TE Mike Gesicki.

Fowler said NFL executives "don't want much to do with" Gesicki's $10.9 million franchise tag, which the Dolphins strangely used on a tight end they clearly did not plan to use extensively. Gesicki has shown signs of life lately, including in Week 6 against the Vikings when he caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown with TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) sidelined. Being acquired by a team willing to use Gesicki as a primary pass-catching tight end would be his best-case fantasy scenario. He should remain on fantasy rosters until potential trade talks shake out. Otherwise, he's a TE2 option.


I like Mike, and he seems to love the team and his teammates. But we should be realisitc, if he isnt what we need going forward, we should get something of value for him. Especially if it were an OL, or CB, that could really help us this year.. I know we technically have a lot of needs but if we draft Michael Mayer next year. Consider the TE void filled for the next decade
 
Next question - teams that would trade for him? You have to be thinking a playoff team or someone wanting a player to help take them over the edge. The Packers make sense to me, Rodgers needs to get more weapons out there. Not too sure what we could get in return (Billy Turner anyone?! LOL) but something to think about
 
The time to trade him would have been the off-season. His value is depressed now. That said, you may find a desperate team.. the seahawks gave up 2 1sts for Jamal Adams. Everyone loses their **** sometimes.
 
Does a team acquiring him that franchises him again have to pay the 2nd franchise tag application rate or does it get reset b/c of the trade?
 
He's tied with the Waddle for the team lead in TDs, (3) on only 19 targets (Waddle has 49 targets and Hill has 65 (2tds) ). He's third in YPC with 11.3. The solution to me is getting him the ball more.
 
Edit: I’m editing my post because despite what I posted below, the Giants have major financial constraints this year so acquiring MG would be a problem for them. Signing him in the off season would be a different story as Giants are flushed with cash. They’d have to do some major restructuring.

Packers and Giants. Been saying it for months. Giants should STRONGLY consider it immediately. Their bye week is in two weeks. They could come out of it really strong with MG on the roster. I’ve watched a lot Giants football and Daniel Jones is a lot better than he’s given credit for. Tough as nails, reminds me a bit of Tannehill. Not as athletic but he can move and he’s a big dude who can take a hit.

I like Gesicki but this is just the business rearing it’s ugly head. You gotta take advantage of the situation arises.

That said, you’d probably have to offer a third rounder, more than likely a 3 for 6 swap. I am not going to give him away, he’s productive and energetic. He’s a leader and overall just a good team guy.

He’s already collected $3.85M in 6 games with just a hair over $7M remaining. If you can clear that remaining salary this year, no question you can sign Roquan Smith and still address your OL with a possible Jack Conklin signing.
 
He's defintely played better as of the last 2 weeks when we needed him to. But it still is what it is, he is one dimensional, and not great yac in the one dimension he is good in
 
He's tied with the Waddle for the team lead in TDs, (3) on only 19 targets (Waddle has 49 targets and Hill has 65 (2tds) ). He's third in YPC with 11.3. The solution to me is getting him the ball more.
Packers and Giants. Been saying it for months.

I like the guy but this is just the business rearing it’s ugly head.

That said, you’d probably have to offer a third rounder, more than likely a 3 for 6 swap. I am not going to give him away, he’s productive and energetic.

He’s already collected $3.85M in 6 games with just a hair over $7M remaining. If you can clear that remaining salary this year, no question you can sign Roquan Smith and still address your OL with a possible Jack Conklin signing.
Giants are a good call. Not the dumpster fire of a team everyone expected and are competitive in the NFC. good call. He could reunite with Saquon. I assume they were there at the same time, but dont care to look it up lol
 
At this point, I dont see the Fins re-signing him at all but they also dont really need the cap space... So its a matter of how much return they want in order to let go of the luxury...
 
