Dolphins open to trading Mike Gesicki, per Jeremy Fowler

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 20,583
- Reaction score
- 16,325
- Location
- NE, Indiana
Apparently from this article? But I cant see it
Here's what it says on rotoworld:
- - - - - -
I like Mike, and he seems to love the team and his teammates. But we should be realisitc, if he isnt what we need going forward, we should get something of value for him. Especially if it were an OL, or CB, that could really help us this year.. I know we technically have a lot of needs but if we draft Michael Mayer next year. Consider the TE void filled for the next decade
NFL trade deadline rumblings: What we're hearing on McCaffrey, Claypool, Gesicki two weeks out
Which players could be on the move before the Nov. 1 deadline, and where could they go? Here's what we know.
www.espn.com
Here's what it says on rotoworld:
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Dolphins are "willing to listen" to offers for TE Mike Gesicki.Fowler said NFL executives "don't want much to do with" Gesicki's $10.9 million franchise tag, which the Dolphins strangely used on a tight end they clearly did not plan to use extensively. Gesicki has shown signs of life lately, including in Week 6 against the Vikings when he caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown with TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) sidelined. Being acquired by a team willing to use Gesicki as a primary pass-catching tight end would be his best-case fantasy scenario. He should remain on fantasy rosters until potential trade talks shake out. Otherwise, he's a TE2 option.
- - - - - -
I like Mike, and he seems to love the team and his teammates. But we should be realisitc, if he isnt what we need going forward, we should get something of value for him. Especially if it were an OL, or CB, that could really help us this year.. I know we technically have a lot of needs but if we draft Michael Mayer next year. Consider the TE void filled for the next decade