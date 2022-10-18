Dolphins open to trading Mike Gesicki, per Jeremy Fowler

Edit: I’m editing my post because despite what I posted below, the Giants have major financial constraints this year so acquiring MG would be a problem for them. Signing him in the off season would be a different story as Giants are flushed with cash. They’d have to do some major restructuring.



Packers and Giants. Been saying it for months. Giants should STRONGLY consider it immediately. Their bye week is in two weeks. They could come out of it really strong with MG on the roster. I’ve watched a lot Giants football and Daniel Jones is a lot better than he’s given credit for. Tough as nails, reminds me a bit of Tannehill. Not as athletic but he can move and he’s a big dude who can take a hit.



I like Gesicki but this is just the business rearing it’s ugly head. You gotta take advantage of the situation arises.



That said, you’d probably have to offer a third rounder, more than likely a 3 for 6 swap. I am not going to give him away, he’s productive and energetic. He’s a leader and overall just a good team guy.



He’s already collected $3.85M in 6 games with just a hair over $7M remaining. If you can clear that remaining salary this year, no question you can sign Roquan Smith and still address your OL with a possible Jack Conklin signing.