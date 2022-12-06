Dolphins OT Eric Fisher Highlights

A few highlights of our new OT Fisher.Definitely an upgrade in both talent and toughness for us at OT. He has struggled to stay healthy for quite a while, but played well when he is, much like Armstead. Fisher has a reputation for getting to the second level and then destroying LB's and safeties that come on his path. He is a mean, nasty OL and can play OG or OT.(2021 breakdown)