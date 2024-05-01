andyahs
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has turned down a $10 billion offer for control of the franchise, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, according to USA Today. He discussed a deal with billionaire Ken Griffin, but the two sides could not finalize a deal. Ross wants to keep control of the three entities in his family, the report states.
The Dolphins are valued at $5.7 billion, the 11th highest in the league. The stadium, as well as the Formula One race, adds to the value.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross turns down $10 billion offer for control of team, stadium and F1 race, per report
Ross said he wants to keep the control in his family
