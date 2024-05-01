 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross turns down $10 billion offer for control of team, stadium and F1 race. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross turns down $10 billion offer for control of team, stadium and F1 race.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has turned down a $10 billion offer for control of the franchise, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, according to USA Today. He discussed a deal with billionaire Ken Griffin, but the two sides could not finalize a deal. Ross wants to keep control of the three entities in his family, the report states.

The Dolphins are valued at $5.7 billion, the 11th highest in the league. The stadium, as well as the Formula One race, adds to the value.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross turns down $10 billion offer for control of team, stadium and F1 race, per report

Ross said he wants to keep the control in his family
He doesn't need the money good for him deciding he would rather keep his nice toys even if another offer like that doesn't come up in his lifetime. Unless he had a plan in place to buy even more fun assets with the proceeds I don't see why he would ever sell.
 
thats not a lot if hes including hard knock.imo.

dolphins alone worth around 10 billie.
 
On balance I’m glad Ross is the owner of this team. He’s made some really bad decisions and we haven’t been very good while he’s been owner. That said, I think he genuinely wants to win, and he spends money on all things outside of the roster to give the team the best facilities and the fans a great experience. There are so many owners in pro sports that just don’t care and are in it for the investment. Ross isn’t one of those, and I think we can be grateful for that and hope he learns from some of his boneheaded mistakes. I think we’re in the right track finally.
 
If your business decisions have made enough money for you to turn down 10 B, I would let you make my business decisions.
 
