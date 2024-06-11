 Dolphins Pass defense on the road..Since 2020 worst in the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Pass defense on the road..Since 2020 worst in the NFL

Jesus this is terrible

Dolphins' Passing Attack Isn't The Only Part Of Miami That Hasn't Traveled Well

The Miami Dolphins' passing attack was much maligned for their shortcomings on the road in 2023. But Miami's road travels did more than interrupt the Dolphins' ability to throw the ball.
Basically since 2020 when it comes to home and away differences as league rankings goes.

We are the worst pass defense on the road in football the past four years.
 
I have to think Poyer, a healthy Holland, A roaming Ramsey, and a consistent Fuller will help??
 
I blame it all on Iggy Bananas.
 
We've had our top 2 corners play what, 5 games together these past 2 years?

I love X but I'm glad he's gone, enough is enough.
 
