Dolphins Pass Rush in Need?

Miami's pass rush last year was #4 which was great but matters little for this coming season. Phillips was elite with a grade of 90 with 10 sacks, 19 hits and 48 hurries.

Next best were Roberts, Baker and Rowe in our old scheme. Ingram , a 33 year old FA was next best on edge with 8, 5 and 25. Chubb was disappointing with a grade of 60 and 4, 9 and 15 having half the pass rushes of Phillips.



Phillips is a star in the making and we all hope/expect Chubb to bounce back with Ogbah a big maybe. That's about it on edge. I do not know how thing will scheme out this season but, do we have enough talent at a top need position? Should we bring Ingram back?



Phillips and Chubb may be a Dynamic Duo or not. Do we count on it?