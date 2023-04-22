 Dolphins Pass Rush in Need? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Pass Rush in Need?

Miami's pass rush last year was #4 which was great but matters little for this coming season. Phillips was elite with a grade of 90 with 10 sacks, 19 hits and 48 hurries.
Next best were Roberts, Baker and Rowe in our old scheme. Ingram , a 33 year old FA was next best on edge with 8, 5 and 25. Chubb was disappointing with a grade of 60 and 4, 9 and 15 having half the pass rushes of Phillips.

Phillips is a star in the making and we all hope/expect Chubb to bounce back with Ogbah a big maybe. That's about it on edge. I do not know how thing will scheme out this season but, do we have enough talent at a top need position? Should we bring Ingram back?

Phillips and Chubb may be a Dynamic Duo or not. Do we count on it?
 
Miami has Chubb, Phillips, Van Ginkle and Reed. That's a pretty good unit edge unit. Also hopefully they have a healthy Ogbah returning to 2021 form.
 
Miami has Chubb, Phillips, Van Ginkle and Reed. That's a pretty good unit edge unit. Also hopefully they have a healthy Ogbah returning to 2021 form.
I can't see AVG as the #3 edge and no faith in Reed. JMO
 
I can't see AVG as the #3 edge and no faith in Reed. JMO
I think Reed was very good in Denver a a starter and Van Ginkle was a decent/not great starter. To have two reserves with starting experience puts you ahead of the curve in my book. I could be wrong.
 
